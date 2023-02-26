Migrant shipwreck in Italy: 59 dead including 12 children

Emergency services are still searching the sea and the coastline amid stormy weather conditions. The provisional death toll stands at 59, with 81 people surviving, 20 of whom are hospitalized, including one person in intensive care. Among the migrants first found washed up on the beach was a baby a few months old, and women and children were among the dead, though it was not yet clear how many. Survivors had said some 140 to 150 were on board.