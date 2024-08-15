Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni expressed her heartfelt wishes to India and highlighted the strong bond and strategic partnership between the two countries.

Italian leader Giorgia Meloni shared a message for Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday as India celebrated Independence Day. The Italian PM had previously made waves for her camaraderie with Modi during international events and bilateral meetings.

“On the occasion of the 78th Independence Day, I would like to express my heartfelt wishes to the people of India, and especially to the many Indians who follow this page. Italy and India share an ever-stronger bond, and I am confident that together we will achieve great things. Our strategic partnership is an important pillar for the future," she wrote in Italian on X.

Much has been said about the easy camaraderie between Modi and Meloni since she took over the reins of the Italian government in 2022. Social media has been flooded with memes and videos (often AI generated) dedicated to the fictional relationship between the two leaders.

The duo had also sent the internet into a tizzy earlier this year after posting a selfie of 'the Melodi team' during Modi's visit to Italy for the G7 summit. They appear to enjoy a close public friendship and were also seen interacting animatedly during the G20 summit in India last year and the COP28 climate talks in Dubai.

Photographs of the two leaders together have been shared widely on social media platforms and the hashtag ‘Melodi’ trends every time the two leaders interact or share a stage. AI-generated videos watched by millions have even gone as far as to show Modi crooning love songs every time Meloni appears with a political leader other than him. The situation has also prompted criticism with many insisting that it was ‘demeaning’ and misogynistic to view the Italian leader in such a manner.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the national flag on Thursday at the Red Fort in the national capital for the 11th consecutive time on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day.