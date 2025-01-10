Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni has supported the increasing interference of Tesla boss Elon Musk and said she has not discussed any deal to supply secure communications to the country.

Meloni has denied the concerns over the political involvement of Musk, US President-elect Donald Trump's aide, who has started commenting on European politics on his social media platform, X.

The right-wing leader has a good relationship with Musk and therefore raises the possibility of Italy considering Starlink, which is a part of Musk-owned SpaceX.

"I evaluate foreign investments through a single lens, which is the lens of national interest, not friendships or political ideas of those who may invest," Reuters quoted Meloni from a two-and-a-half press conference on January 9.

When the question of Musk was raised repeatedly, Meloni said, “I also take this opportunity to tell you that I have never personally spoken with Elon Musk about these matters.”

SpaceX is in talks of a five-year deal amounting to 1.5 billion euros ($1.6 billion), reported Reuters. This project has been severely criticised by opposition parties who have raised questions on whether communications should be handled by Musk's company.

"We are simply in the investigative phase, which is why I don't understand all the accusations that have been made. Is the problem with SpaceX that it's a private company, or is it Elon Musk's political ideas?" Meloni said.

Italy is considering using Musk's space-based telecommunications system to enable secure communications between the government, diplomats, and defence officials operating in crucial areas across the Mediterranean.

According to Meloni, Italy is dealing with the dilemma of the measures to protect sensitive communication data as there are no Italian or EU-based systems similar to Starlink currently.

The complete rollout of satellite constellation IRIS2 by the EU will not be possible before the end of 2030.

"Either we talk to a private company or we do not protect this data. What is the preferable scenario between two sub-optimal scenarios?" Meloni stated.

Elon Musk has constantly criticised British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and has supported the far-right AfD party right before the election in Germany next month.

Meloni supported Musk's right to express his thoughts.