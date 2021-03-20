OPEN APP
Italian PM says he will have Oxford vaccine. Britain's Johnson gets first jab

Italian PM says he will have Oxford vaccine. Britain's Johnson gets first jab

Italy's Prime Minister, Mario Draghi arrives for a joint press conference with Italy's Economy Minister and Italy's Minister for Labour and Social Policy following a Cabinet meeting on March 19, 2021 in Rome. (Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / POOL / AFP) (AFP)
 1 min read . Updated: 20 Mar 2021, 01:04 PM IST Staff Writer

Italy's medicines regulator suspended the use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines on Monday following fears of a link to blood clots

Prime Minister Mario Draghi sought Friday to reassure Italians over the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which was suspended this week before being declared safe, saying he would have it himself.

"I have not yet made a booking, but my age group is among those who are allowed to have the vaccine and yes, I will have the AstraZeneca," the 73-year-old told a news conference, the day after the EU medicines agency gave the jab the green light.

"My son had it the day before yesterday in England," he added.

Italy's medicines regulator suspended the use of AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccines on Monday following fears of a link to blood clots -- despite the deteriorating health situation which saw most of the country put into partial lockdown this week.

But administration of the jabs resumed on Friday afternoon after the European Medicines Agency (EMA) on Thursday declared the vaccine "safe and effective".

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Friday received his first dose of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine.

"I've just received my first Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine dose. Thank you to all of the incredible scientists, NHS staff and volunteers who helped make this happen," he tweeted.

"Getting the jab is the best thing we can do to get back to the lives we miss so much. Let's get the jab done," he added in his tweet.

While urging people to take the jab, CNN quoted Johnson telling reporters: "I literally did not feel a thing, it was very good, very quick. I cannot recommend it too highly."


