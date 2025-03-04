Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has voiced strong reservations about a proposal from France and the UK to send European troops to Ukraine. Meloni stated, “Italy has expressed doubts regarding the proposal of France and the UK on sending European troops. I think it is very difficult to implement, I am not sure about its effectiveness, that’s why we announced that we will not send Italian soldiers to Ukraine,” Meloni told Rai1 TV.

Focus on sustainable peace Meloni emphasised that all parties share the same objective: ensuring a lasting and secure peace for Ukraine. "After all, everyone has the same goal, to bring just peace to Ukraine, sustainable and lasting peace, I’d say final peace. Thus, the key issue here is how to build the peace that would include security guarantees for Ukraine," she explained.

Tensions in US leadership The Italian Prime Minister also addressed the recent public tensions between US President Donald Trump, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, and US Vice President JD Vance. "This is not the kind of debate that is usually held in front of the cameras," Meloni remarked, highlighting the unusual nature of the discussions.

European leaders Summit in London Meloni’s comments followed a high-level summit in London, where leaders from several EU countries gathered to discuss European security and support for Ukraine. The meeting aimed to assess collective strategies and commitments in response to the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Meloni warns against West dividing on Ukraine Giorgia Meloni cautioned against divisions within the West ahead of a European leaders' summit in London. Speaking at Downing Street on Sunday, she told UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer, “It is very, very important that we avoid the risk that the West divides.”

Emphasising the need for cooperation, Meloni stated, “We are all very committed about a goal that we all want to achieve, which is a just and lasting peace in Ukraine.” She highlighted the role of the UK and Italy in “bridge-building” and proposed a meeting between US and European leaders.

European leaders push for unified Ukraine peace plan Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky met with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday (March 2) to discuss a coordinated approach to ending the war with Russia. “No-one is interested in the continuation and quick return of the war except for Putin,” Zelensky said, stressing the need for unity among Ukraine’s allies. “Ukraine needs peace backed by reliable security guarantees,” he added.

European leaders seek US involvement At a high-level summit in London, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced that European leaders had agreed to draft a Ukraine peace plan to present to the United States. “This is not a moment for more talk. It’s time to act,” Starmer declared, calling for decisive leadership.

Concerns over US commitment The meeting followed a tense exchange between Zelensky and US President Donald Trump in Washington, raising fears that US support for Ukraine could waver. European leaders emphasised the importance of securing Washington’s backing. “Europe must do the heavy lifting, but to support peace in our continent and to succeed, this effort must have strong US backing,” Starmer said.

Focus on defence and security guarantees European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen highlighted the need for increased defence spending, warning that Europe must make itself “indigestible for potential invaders.” Talks also explored the possibility of a European peacekeeping role, with support from the US in intelligence, air cover, and deterrence against further Russian aggression.

Uncertainty over peacekeeping troops French President Emmanuel Macron previously suggested a one-month ceasefire covering air and sea attacks but not ground combat. He also proposed deploying European troops if a broader peace deal were reached, though details remained unclear.

Tensions with Trump Administration Amid ongoing friction with Trump, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz criticised Zelensky, suggesting the US needs a leader “willing to secure a lasting peace with Russia.” Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused Europe of prolonging the conflict by supporting Zelensky “with their bayonets in the form of peacekeeping units.”