Italy bans Kanye West and Travis Scott concerts amid security fears and protest concerns

Two high-profile concerts involving American rappers Kanye West and Travis Scott have been cancelled in Italy after local authorities raised concerns about public safety, security and the potential for protests.
The performances were scheduled to take place in July at the RCF Arena in Reggio Emilia, one of Europe's largest outdoor concert venues. Scott was due to headline the ‘Pulse of Gaia Festival’ on July 17, with West, who now performs under the name Ye, set to appear at the same venue the following day.
The decision to prohibit the events was announced by Reggio Emilia prefect Salvatore Angieri, who said local officials had assessed the risks associated with hosting two large-scale concerts within a short period. According to authorities, the expected influx of tens of thousands of spectators over a 24-hour period created significant concerns surrounding crowd management and public order.
Officials also pointed to the possibility of organised demonstrations and counter-protests. Angieri said the decision followed requests from consumer advocacy group CODACONS and representatives of the Jewish community in Modena and Reggio Emilia, who had expressed concerns about Ye's planned appearance.
The controversy surrounding Ye stems from a series of antisemitic remarks and actions that have drawn widespread criticism in recent years. The rapper has faced professional and commercial consequences across multiple countries following statements that included praise for Adolf Hitler and the use of Nazi-related imagery in his public content.
As a result, several planned appearances across Europe have either been cancelled or postponed. In April, British authorities denied Ye entry into the country, arguing that his presence would not be conducive to the public good. Later the same month, a planned concert in Marseille was postponed amid reports that French authorities had sought to prevent the event from proceeding. Performances in Poland and Switzerland were also cancelled.
While Ye has publicly apologised for some of his past remarks and has linked his behaviour to untreated bipolar disorder, the controversy surrounding the artist continues to influence decisions by event organisers and public authorities.
Travis Scott's inclusion in the cancelled events also attracted scrutiny, although for different reasons. The rapper has faced ongoing questions regarding concert safety since the 2021 Astroworld Festival tragedy in Houston, where a crowd crush resulted in the deaths of 10 people and left hundreds injured.
Italian authorities said the combination of two major performances involving globally recognised artists, alongside the possibility of protests and security challenges, contributed to their decision to block the concerts.
Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay. <br> She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis. <br> Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent. <br> Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.
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