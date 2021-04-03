Subscribe
Home >News >World >Italy enters strict 3-day lockdown over Easter to curb new surges of coronavirus

Italy enters strict 3-day lockdown over Easter to curb new surges of coronavirus

Premium
A cyclist rides past Carabinieri police officers at road block near the Colosseum, in downtown Rome
1 min read . 10:09 PM IST PTI

  • The lockdown, announced last month, means restrictions on personal movement, with limited travel and visits to relatives
  • Non-essential shops are closed and restaurants and bars are only open for take-out

Rome: Italy has entered a three-day strict nationwide lockdown to deter Easter travel and help prevent new surges of the coronavirus.

Even though the Health Ministry says the rate of infections is coming down, all regions were placed into the strictest “red zone" lockdown through Monday as a precaution. The lockdown, announced last month, means restrictions on personal movement, with limited travel and visits to relatives. Non-essential shops are closed and restaurants and bars are only open for take-out.

Police set up road checks to ensure people were staying close to home. Extra patrols were ordered up to break up large gatherings in squares and parks, which over Easter weekend are usually packed with picnic goers.

Italy, where the European outbreak began, has recorded 3.6 million cases and more than 110,000 deaths from the coronavirus, more deaths than any other European country but Britain.

It has administered 10.8 million vaccines, though only 3.3 million of the country's 60 million people have received both doses.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

