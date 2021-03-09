Subscribe
Italy factory to produce Sputnik vaccine, first in EU: Trade body

Italy factory to produce Sputnik vaccine, first in EU: Trade body

A healthcare worker prepares a dose of the Russian Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine at a Comprehensive Diagnostic Center in the Mariperez neighborhood of Caracas, Venezuela, on Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. About 100,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik-V vaccine arrived in Caracas last week, as part of a deal for 10 million doses set to arrive within the first months of the year for which the country paid $200 million. Photographer: Carolina Cabral/Bloomberg
1 min read . 04:27 PM IST AFP

  • The EU has so far authorised three vaccines: the US-German Pfizer/BioNTech jab, US firm Moderna's shot, and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine

An Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company has agreed to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Italy, the first such deal in the European Union, a trade body said Tuesday.

An Italian-Swiss pharmaceutical company has agreed to produce Russia's Sputnik V vaccine in Italy, the first such deal in the European Union, a trade body said Tuesday.

"The vaccine will be produced from July 2021 in (pharma company) Adienne factories in Lombardy," northern Italy, a spokesman for the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce, Stefano Maggi, told AFP.

"Ten million doses will be produced between July 1 and January 1, 2022," he added, describing it as the "first agreement on the European level for the production on EU territory of the Sputnik vaccine".

Several European Union countries have already begun distributing Sputnik V, but it has yet to be approved by the bloc's medicines regulator.

Last week the Amsterdam-based European Medicines Agency launched a rolling review of the Sputnik V vaccine, a key step towards being approved as the first non-Western jab to be used against the coronavirus across the 27-nation bloc.

"If the vaccine is not authorised in Europe by July 1, the doses produced (in Italy) will be bought by the Russian sovereign fund and distributed in countries where the Sputnik vaccine is authorised," Maggi said.

Italy's health ministry, contacted by AFP, declined to comment on the deal, while Adienne was not immediately available.

The EU has so far authorised three vaccines: the US-German Pfizer/BioNTech jab, US firm Moderna's shot, and the British-Swedish AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine.

It is set to decide on the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine on March 11, while jabs by Novavax and CureVac are also under rolling review.

