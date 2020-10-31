Italy leader Conte considers more restrictions

Premier Giuseppe Conte says his government is deciding if more restrictions are needed to rein in the spread of coronavirus infections.

Premier Giuseppe Conte says his government is deciding if more restrictions are needed to rein in the spread of coronavirus infections.

“The contagion curve is so rapid now it puts in-class schools at risk,’’ says Conte, five days after closing restaurants in the evening and closing down gyms, cinemas and theaters.

“The contagion curve is so rapid now it puts in-class schools at risk,’’ says Conte, five days after closing restaurants in the evening and closing down gyms, cinemas and theaters. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

Elementary and middle school children can still attend class. However, 75% of high school instruction must be done remotely, in accordance with nationwide rules that started this week.

On Monday, Lombardy’s governor will consult with the local mayors, including of its main city Milan, before deciding whether to lock down the region.

Some citizens have participated in anti-lockdown protests this week to vent their anger about the restrictions. In Florence on Friday night, four demonstrators were detained.

Italy has more than 647,000 confirmed cases and more than 38,000 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics ItalyItaly