The inflated real estate prices have virtually disallowed an average Millenial's dream of owning a home in a global metropolitan city or around it. The not-so-lucky Millenials can certainly find solace in reading that the origin country of their favorite fast food, Pizza, is giving a big discount on homes. The town of Maenza, 70 kilometers south of Rome, has recently joined Italy’s €1 Houses project.

The town of Maenza has become the first in Rome's Latium region to begin selling homes for €1, ₹87.05 (exactly the price of Chicken McGrill burger from McDonald's).

Calling it a "pact for the rebirth" of his hometown, Maenza Mayor Claudio Sperduti tells CNN that the scheme is launched to breathe new life into its quiet alleys. “The goal is to recover all disused crumbling properties by liaising between old owners and potential buyers lured by knockdown prices," the mayor says.

The town of Maenza wishes to resuscitate about 100 neglected properties because of the potential danger they pose to the passerby.

The people who want to buy the property must commit to renovating it within three years. The town doesn't enforce permanent residency rules on the buyers, but priority will be given to those who want to settle down and to those planning the fastest renovations.

The buyer will also have to submit a detailed renovation plan on what the building will be used for - be it a house, a restaurant, a shop or a bed and breakfast.

The buyer will have to grant a deposit guarantee of €5,000 ( ₹4,35,258) to be returned once the mandated works are completed.

Italy's €1 Houses project was launched in 2019 as the country sought to revive deserted towns and villages because of the mass exodus to cities.

