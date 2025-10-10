Italy mulls burqa and niqab ban in public areas to combat ‘Islamic Separatism’

Italy’s ruling Brothers of Italy party has said it plans to propose a law that would prohibit the wearing of burqas and niqabs in all public areas across the country, describing it as a measure aimed at combating “Islamic separatism.”

“Religious freedom is sacred, but it must be exercised in the open, in full respect of our constitution and the principles of the Italian state,” said lawmaker Andrea Delmastro, one of the initiators of the planned bill, in a Facebook post on Wednesday.

The bill, presented to parliament by lawmakers from Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's party, would prohibit garments covering the face in all public places, schools, universities, shops, and offices nationwide.

The burqa is a full-body covering that conceals a woman entirely, including the eyes, which are hidden behind a mesh screen. The niqab, by contrast, is a face veil that leaves the area around the eyes visible.

Under the proposed legislation, violators would face fines ranging from 300 to 3,000 euros ($350 to $3,500).

The legislation aims to combat “religious radicalisation and religiously-motivated hatred,” the introductory text said.

France first European country to ban burqas completely France became the first European country to impose a blanket ban on wearing burqas in public in 2011.

Since then, the list of countries enforcing similar restrictions has grown significantly, with over 20 nations—including Austria, Tunisia, Turkey, Sri Lanka, and Switzerland- implementing some form of ban on the burqa and other full-face coverings in public spaces.

The European Court of Human Rights has consistently upheld these bans. Notably, in 2017, it upheld Belgium's prohibition on burqas and full-face veils, ruling that states may enforce such restrictions in the interest of preserving the principle of “living together” in society.

Regions of Italy already imposed restrictions, such as Lombardy in the north, which banned entry into public buildings and hospitals with covered faces in late 2015.

The legislation extends beyond face coverings to impose new financial transparency requirements on religious organisations that lack formal agreements with the Italian state.

No Muslim organisations currently have such agreements, leaving Islam without the formal recognition granted to 13 other religious groups. Under the proposed law, unrecognised groups will have to disclose all funding sources, with financing restricted to entities that pose no threat to state security.

The bill also introduces new criminal provisions, including penalties for virginity testing and tougher punishments for forced marriages by recognising religious coercion as a prosecutable offence.

Earlier this year, the League—Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s coalition partner—proposed more limited legislation focused specifically on face coverings. That proposal is still under review in a parliamentary commission, and it remains unclear whether it will be merged with the newly introduced bill.

With the coalition holding a strong majority in parliament, the legislation is expected to gain support, although no specific timeline for debate has been announced.