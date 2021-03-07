Italy mulls tighter, nationwide curbs at least at weekends

Speranza told Rai3 television later on Sunday that he expects more regions to be decreed red zones in the next few weeks. He said he aims for all Italians who want to be vaccinated to have received a shot by the summer.He also said Italy is open to work with Russian authorities “to reinforce production" of the Sputnik V vaccine, once the European Medicines Agency determines that the vaccine is “safe and sure." He added: “I’m not interested in the nationality of the scientists who worked on it."

