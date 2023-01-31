Italy on alert amid anarchist attacks on diplomatic missions
Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani cited nearly a dozen attacks since the end of November, ranging from vandalism to explosive devices that have caused damage to Italian diplomatic targets in several nations
Italy's government has increased security at its diplomatic missions around the globe in response to “a crescendo of terroristic attacks" by an informal anarchist network acting in solidarity with an imprisoned Italian militant, the foreign minister said Tuesday.
