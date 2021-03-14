Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Italy plans 80% vaccinated by end of September

Italy plans 80% vaccinated by end of September

People stroll in downtown Milan, Italy
1 min read . 06:50 AM IST AP

Premier Mario Draghi's office on Saturday announced more goals of the national vaccination program, which only recently has started picking up its pace after delays in vaccine deliveries and other logistics slowdowns

The new Italian government says it aims to have 80% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of September.

The new Italian government says it aims to have 80% of the population vaccinated against Covid-19 by the end of September.

Premier Mario Draghi's office on Saturday announced more goals of the national vaccination program, which only recently has started picking up its pace after delays in vaccine deliveries and other logistics slowdowns.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh doctor infected with Covid-19 after second vaccine dose

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST

Over six Covid-19 vaccines to come up in India, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 07:42 AM IST

Over 400 Tesla workers tested Covid positive after Musk reopened plant: Report

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST

Premier Mario Draghi's office on Saturday announced more goals of the national vaccination program, which only recently has started picking up its pace after delays in vaccine deliveries and other logistics slowdowns.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Jammu and Kashmir: Terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces

1 min read . 08:21 AM IST

Madhya Pradesh doctor infected with Covid-19 after second vaccine dose

1 min read . 08:04 AM IST

Over six Covid-19 vaccines to come up in India, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

2 min read . 07:42 AM IST

Over 400 Tesla workers tested Covid positive after Musk reopened plant: Report

1 min read . 07:07 AM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Just under 2 million people in Italy – or roughly 3% of the population – had been fully vaccinated as of Saturday.

On Monday, much of the country, including Rome's region, Lazio, will be put under tougher restrictions on citizens' movements outside the home. Hospitals are struggling with an increase of ICU admissions for COVID-19 patients. Daily new caseloads of confirmed infections have soared above 20,000 in recent days, including on Saturday, with the Health Ministry reporting 26,062 cases.

Italy has now tallied some 3.2 million cases in the pandemic. After Britain, Italy has Europe's second-highest known death toll, with 101,881 dead.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.