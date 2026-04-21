Italy PM Meloni slams Swiss hospital's hefty bills for NYE ​​bar fire victims, seeks clarification

Italy Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Tuesday (April 21) strongly criticised reports that families of young victims in a New Year’s Eve fire in Crans-Montana were sent hospital invoices amounting to tens of thousands of euros, calling the situation “inhumane” and demanding urgent clarification from Swiss authorities.

In a post on X, Meloni said she was “shocked” by the reports, which included claims that a hospital in Sion had billed more than €70,000 for just a few hours of treatment.

“An insult on top of a mockery, something that only an inhumane bureaucracy could produce,” she wrote, expressing outrage at the scale of the charges.

Swiss authorities call it a “mistake” Meloni said she had immediately raised the issue through diplomatic channels, speaking with Italy’s ambassador to Switzerland. According to her statement, Swiss authorities have since assured Rome that the billing was an error and that affected families will not be required to pay.

“I spoke with our Ambassador: the Swiss authorities have assured us that it was a mistake, and that the families will not have to pay anything,” she said.

Despite the assurance, Meloni stressed that Italy would continue to closely monitor the situation to ensure no financial burden falls on the victims or the Italian state.

Call for accountability The Italian leader said she had instructed the ambassador to maintain “the highest level of attention” on the matter, warning that it would be “abhorrent” if such costs were imposed on those affected by the tragedy.

The incident has raised broader concerns about medical billing practices in cross-border emergencies and the treatment of foreign nationals in crisis situations.

Solidarity with victims Meloni reiterated the Italian government’s support for those impacted by the fire and their families, pledging continued efforts to investigate the incident and determine responsibility.

“The Italian Government renews its solidarity to the young people who were involved and to their families,” she said, adding that Rome would “do everything necessary to shed light on the tragedy and establish responsibilities.”

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The blaze broke out in the early hours of January 1, as crowds gathered to celebrate the New Year. Authorities said the venue was packed at the time. In total, 115 people sustained injuries, some of them serious.

Nine individuals are currently under criminal investigation, including the bar’s French owners, Jacques Moretti and Jessica Moretti.