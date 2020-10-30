Home >News >World >Italy posts daily record of over 31,000 new coronavirus cases
Since midnight the previous Friday and for the next 30 days, people in Lazio are not allowed to leave their homes from midnight to 5 a.m. daily (AP)
Since midnight the previous Friday and for the next 30 days, people in Lazio are not allowed to leave their homes from midnight to 5 a.m. daily (AP)

Italy posts daily record of over 31,000 new coronavirus cases

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2020, 10:14 PM IST Reuters

The highest daily tally in Italy since the start of the health crisis

Italy registered 31,084 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 26,831 posted on Thursday.

The ministry also reported 199 COVID-related deaths, compared with 217 the day before.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

RELATED STORIES
The private tutoring industry could be worth more than $100 billion world-wide and online tutoring is a growing part of that.
wsj

As covid-19 closes US classrooms, families turn to India for homework help

5 min read . 09:21 PM IST
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. Photo: Bloomberg<br />

Italian marines case: Italy PM speaks to Narendra Modi

1 min read . 11 Aug 2014
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
x
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout