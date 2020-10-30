Italy posts daily record of over 31,000 new coronavirus cases

Italy posts daily record of over 31,000 new coronavirus cases1 min read . 10:14 PM IST
The highest daily tally in Italy since the start of the health crisis
Italy registered 31,084 new coronavirus infections over the past 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, its highest daily tally since the start of the health crisis and up from the previous record of 26,831 posted on Thursday.
The ministry also reported 199 COVID-related deaths, compared with 217 the day before.
