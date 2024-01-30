Italy puts ‘crown jewel’ up for sale as Giorgia Meloni-led govt tackles massive public debt
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is selling a stake in the country's postal service as part of a privatisation programme to tackle public debt. The government aims to raise 20 billion euros by 2026.
Italy is privatising part of its postal service amid efforts to tackle public debt. The hard-right government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to raise €20 billion by 2026 through sale of stake in Poste Italiane — an institution that she once dubbed a "crown jewel" that must stay in state hands — and other entities. Analysts however suggest that the transactions will do little to reduce the country's debt mountain.