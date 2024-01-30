 Italy puts ‘crown jewel’ up for sale as Giorgia Meloni-led govt tackles massive public debt | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Jan 29 2024 15:59:44
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 135.00 1.01%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,455.65 1.42%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 622.90 1.63%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 324.65 3.11%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,162.00 0.19%
Business News/ News / World/  Italy puts ‘crown jewel’ up for sale as Giorgia Meloni-led govt tackles massive public debt
Back Back

Italy puts ‘crown jewel’ up for sale as Giorgia Meloni-led govt tackles massive public debt

 Livemint

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni is selling a stake in the country's postal service as part of a privatisation programme to tackle public debt. The government aims to raise 20 billion euros by 2026.

Prime minister Giorgia Meloni photographed ahead of the Italy Africa summit in Rome (Bloomberg)Premium
Prime minister Giorgia Meloni photographed ahead of the Italy Africa summit in Rome (Bloomberg)

Italy is privatising part of its  postal service amid efforts to tackle public debt. The hard-right government led by Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni aims to raise €20 billion by 2026 through sale of stake in Poste Italiane — an institution that she once dubbed a "crown jewel" that must stay in state hands — and other entities. Analysts however suggest that the transactions will do little to reduce the country's debt mountain. 

"Our approach will be light-years away from what we have seen in the past, when privatisation rhymed with gifts for lucky entrepreneurs…We can sell some stakes in public companies without compromising public control," Meloni said last week.

The Italian government aims to sell stakes in Poste Italiane (which turns big profits through its insurance and banking operations) as well as rail company Ferrovie dello Stato and energy giant Eni. 

ALSO READ: ‘Meeting friends is…’: PM Modi responds as 'Melodi' selfie with Italy's Giorgia Meloni goes viral

The plan has attracted criticism from the country's Opposition with Democrat Party leader Andrea Orlando accusing the government of ‘selling the homeland’. The remarks are also a sharp deviation from the PM's earlier stance on the matter.

“No to the privatisation of Poste Italiane. It is a crown jewel that must remain in the hands of Italians," Meloni had said in a 2018 Facebook post.

The partial privatisation campaign however kicked off in November 2023 with the the government opting to sell a quarter stake in bailed-out lender Monte dei Paschi di Siena — the world's oldest bank — for € 920 million. Another privatisation required by Brussels -- the sale of a stake in ITA Airways to German airline Lufthansa — is under investigation by the European Commission over fears it could hurt competition.

(With inputs from agencies)

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 30 Jan 2024, 05:32 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App