Italy records 111 new coronavirus deaths, 416 new cases

ROME : Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy climbed by 111 on Saturday, against 87 the day before, the Civil Protection Agency said, while the daily tally of new cases fell to 416 from 516 on Friday.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,340 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 now stands at 33,340 the agency said, the third highest in the world after those of the United States and Britain.

The number of confirmed cases amounts to 232,664, the sixth highest global tally behind those of the United States, Russia, Spain, Britain and Brazil.

People registered as currently carrying the illness fell to 43,691 from 46,175 the day before.

There were 450 people in intensive care on Saturday, down from 475 on Friday, maintaining a long-running decline. Of those originally infected, 155,633 were declared recovered against 152,844 a day earlier.

The agency said 2.405 million people had been tested for the virus against 2.369 million on Friday, out of a population of around 60 million.

The small central region of Abruzzo did not provide any fresh data on Saturday, the Civil Protection Agency said.

