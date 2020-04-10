People observe from their window a crucifix displayed outside the Santa Maria della Sanita church during Good Friday, as Italy remains on lockdown during the Easter period to try and contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca (REUTERS)
People observe from their window a crucifix displayed outside the Santa Maria della Sanita church during Good Friday, as Italy remains on lockdown during the Easter period to try and contain the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Naples, Italy April 10, 2020. REUTERS/Ciro De Luca (REUTERS)

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases decline slightly

1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2020, 10:48 PM IST Reuters

  • The latest tallies broadly confirm what experts describe as a plateau of new cases and deaths
  • The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 18,849, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world

ROME : Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 570 on Friday, down from 610 the day before, and the number of new cases also slowed modestly to 3,951 from a previous 4,204.

The latest tallies broadly confirm what experts describe as a plateau of new cases and deaths, which are no longer accelerating but are still not falling steeply.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 18,849, the Civil Protection Agency said, the highest in the world.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 147,577, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

There were 3,497 people in intensive care on Friday against 3,605 on Thursday -- a seventh consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 30,455 were declared recovered against 28,470 a day earlier.

RELATED STORIES
A woman wearing a protective face mask rides a bicycle, amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak in Milan, Italy April 9, 2020. REUTERS/Daniele Mascolo (REUTERS)

Italy's daily coronavirus death toll and new cases both accelerate

1 min read . 09 Apr 2020
Women carry sacks of daily essentials over their heads amid the ongoing nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus in Vijayawada (Photo: ANI)

Andhra Covid-19 cases tally rises to 381; Telangana's number of cases reach 487

2 min read . 10 Apr 2020
Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Logout