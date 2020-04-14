Italy's daily coronavirus death toll climbs by 602 to 21,067

Rome: Deaths from the COVID-19 epidemic in Italy rose by 602 on Tuesday, up from 566 the day before, posting a second consecutive daily increase, but new infections slowed to 2,972 from 3,153, seeing the smallest daily tally since March 13.

The total death toll since the outbreak came to light on Feb. 21 rose to 21,067, the Civil Protection Agency said, the second highest in the world after that of the United States.

The number of officially confirmed cases climbed to 162,488, the third highest global tally behind those of the United States and Spain.

The euro zone's third largest economy is in tatters after more than a month of a nationwide lockdown to try to curb the contagion, with most businesses closed except those considered essential to the country's supply chain.

The International Monetary Fund forecast on Tuesday that Italian gross domestic product would shrink 9.1% this year.

That compared with a projected 7.5% drop for the euro zone as a whole and would be the steepest contraction of any large European country.

Italy, which has been the euro zone's most sluggish economy since the start of monetary union, was already teetering on the brink of recession before the coronavirus hit, with GDP falling 0.3% in the last quarter of 2019 from the previous three months.

The Civil Protection Agency said there were 3,186 people in intensive care on Tuesday against 3,260 on Monday -- an 11th consecutive daily decline.

Of those originally infected, 37,130 were declared recovered against 35,435 a day earlier.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte has extended containment measures until May 3, and has appointed Vittorio Colao, former chief executive officer of Vodafone Group Plc, to head a team that will help the country’s firms gradually restart activity, depending on the spread of the disease.

The government is considering allowing some companies in the automobile, fashion, design and metalworking sectors to reopen later this month but the priority remains the health of employees, according to two officials who asked not to be named discussing confidential plans.

Unions are more reluctant than business managers to reopen, and Conte is also being urged by medical advisers to be cautious.

“Reopening work sites also means reopening some social activities -- how will workers reach the factory, where do they eat?," Luca Richeldi, a pulmonologist at Rome’s Agostino Gemelli hospital and a member of the scientific and medical committee advising the government, said in an interview. “We need precise studies on protective measures in these contexts."

“Italy is like the first competitor to head down the ski run, because of our long lockdown," Richeldi said. “We’re going to smooth the path for others to follow, which gives us more responsibility because we don’t want to make mistakes for our country, or that could be replicated by other nations."

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.