Italy says will suspend flights from UK over virus variant

1 min read . Updated: 20 Dec 2020, 07:30 PM IST AFP

'As the government, our duty is to protect Italians and for this reason... we will sign, with the health minister, a decree suspending flights to and from Britain,' foreign minister Luigi Di Maio said

Italy is to join other European countries in imposing a ban on passenger flights from Britain, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday, as the British government warned that a potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

"The United Kingdom has issued an alert concerning a new strain of Covid-19," Di Maio wrote on his Facebook account. "As the government, our duty is to protect Italians and for this reason... we will sign, with the health minister, a decree suspending flights to and from Britain," he said, without specifying when the measure would come into effect.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

