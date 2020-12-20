Italy says will suspend flights from UK over virus variant

Italy is to join other European countries in imposing a ban on passenger flights from Britain, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Sunday, as the British government warned that a potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

"The United Kingdom has issued an alert concerning a new strain of Covid-19," Di Maio wrote on his Facebook account. "As the government, our duty is to protect Italians and for this reason... we will sign, with the health minister, a decree suspending flights to and from Britain," he said, without specifying when the measure would come into effect.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

