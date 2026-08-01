Italy temporarily suspends Schengen agreement with Spain amid border rush at Ceuta; 57 migrants dead

The sudden rush of migrants from Morocco into Spain's Ceuta has sent alarm bells ringing across the Spanish border into western Europe, with Italy now announcing that is it temporarily suspending the Schengen Agreement with Spain over the crisis.

While announcing the decision to suspend their open-border travel with Spain, Italy has said that it is doing so in order to protect its own citizens as well as the European frontiers.

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The decision to pause the Schengen agreement was announced by Antonio Tajani, the foreign minister of Italy, who explained that this was necessary owing to the thousands of migrants coming into Spain.

People also ask AI powered insights from this story 1 Why is Italy suspending the Schengen agreement with Spain? ⌵ Italy is suspending the Schengen agreement temporarily to protect its citizens and European borders amid a surge of migrants entering Spain from Morocco. 2 What is the current situation regarding migrants in Ceuta? ⌵ Ceuta has seen over 50,000 migrants entering from Morocco, but most have begun to return voluntarily after a chaotic crossing featuring security confrontations. 3 How long will Italy's suspension of the Schengen agreement last? ⌵ The suspension of the Schengen agreement by Italy will last for one month, starting from the announcement date. 4 What actions are being discussed at the EU level regarding the migrant crisis? ⌵ EU ambassadors are convening for an emergency meeting to address the situation in Ceuta and explore ways to strengthen control over external borders. 5 What factors are contributing to the rising migrant influx to Spain's Ceuta? ⌵ Contributing factors include high youth unemployment rates in Morocco and perceived sympathetic immigration policies by Spain's current government.

"The temporary suspension of Schengen with Spain is a necessary choice to safeguard the security of our citizens and defend the European borders," Tajani said in a post on X.

Also Read | Migrants Swim Into Spain Through Ceuta From Morocco In Major Border Breach

The pause will remain in effect for a period of one month starting Saturday.

He called on members of the European Union to treat the Ceuta situation as a "shared responsibility" and act collectively in order to curtail unmonitored migration into Europe.

"We must work together to prevent uncontrolled migrant flows from entering EU territory, with all the consequent risks and the threat of terrorism, which must be countered without hesitation," Tajani said.

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The directive came after Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni urged Spain to take concrete action and described the footage of ass attempts to enter Spanish territory as 'shocking'.

57 die in border rush, Spain says migrants returning Spain revealed on Friday (local time) that it has successfully managed to reverse the huge rush of migrants into its north African enclave of Ceuta, and that most of the 50,000+ migrants who had crossed the border using either land or sea routes are now going back voluntarily.

As per Spain's Interior Ministry, around 50,000 individuals crossed into Spain territory since Thursday morning, and that around 48,300 returned back by 6 pm on Friday.

"Honestly, I don't even know why I came, and now I'm going back," a Moroccan man told news agency Reuters, adding, "I haven't eaten since lunch yesterday, even though I brought some money with me ... What we're doing is neither good nor enjoyable."

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Also Read | EU Convenes Ambassadors as Spain Migrant Crisis Unnerves Europe

Another 20-year-old who crossed into Spanish territory after a five-hour swim told Reuters, "There was no food inside Ceuta and we were kicked out badly by the (Spanish) army."

US President Donald Trump told his cabinet that the situation at Ceuta "look like an invasion", adding: "That same thing's going to happen to us if the Republicans don't get elected, except worse," in reference to the upcoming midterm elections in November.

With agency inputs