Italy to send naval patrol vessel to Indo-Pacific next year, says envoy1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 12:16 AM IST
Despite negotiations on three agreements—free trade, investment protection and geographical indications—coping with current issues that seem to keep back a rapid conclusion, we deem their progress of utmost importance in order to provide a key tile in the mosaic of the economic partnership with India.
New Delhi: Italy will send a naval patrol vessel, the Morosini, to the Indo-Pacific in August next year, Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca said, in a sign of growing western interest in the strategically important region.
