New Delhi: Italy will send a naval patrol vessel, the Morosini, to the Indo-Pacific in August next year, Italian Ambassador to India Vincenzo de Luca said, in a sign of growing western interest in the strategically important region.

Italy will also convene a high-level seminar at that time to sketch out its approach to the Indo-Pacific and issues surrounding maritime connectivity. Following from the groundwork laid by prime minister Giorgia Meloni’s visit to India in March 2023, Italy will also step up its defence engagement with India in technologies like unarmed aerial vehicles, torpedoes, flight control systems and electronic defence equipment. Economic engagement, de Luca said, would also be a key focus. At the next Joint Economic Commission meeting in Italy, the two sides will explore cooperation in advanced technologies. Edited excerpts:

Are there any specific technologies that the two sides are looking into?

In the defence sector, the expectation on both sides for an effective revival of cooperation is alive, through joint training initiatives and from the industrial point of view, where Italy is ready to showcase its advanced technological solutions. On that, interest in India from our industry is more tangible than ever. Not only are major Italian companies involved (such as Leonardo, Fincantieri and Elettronica) but also innovative small and medium Italian companies. The range of feasible technologies and products is wide, from torpedoes to UAVs, from flight control systems to electronic equipment for defence, from vessels and shipbuilding to aircraft.

With maritime security a key focus, will we see a greater Italian defence and military presence in this region?

The enhancement of our relationship to strategic partnership is part of a common vision of an Indo-Pacific based on respect for international law, freedom of navigation, and territorial integrity. From this point of view, a connection was also identified between the Indo-Pacific, in which India plays a leading role, and the enlarged Mediterranean where Italy is a front line actor in terms of energy security, investments and commerce. The link between the two areas will be able to increasingly substantiate in the field of maritime and digital connectivity and security. On those themes, we are planning a high level seminar on the occasion of the visit of the Italian offshore patrol vessel Morosini, next August.

How does Italy hope to take advantage of the India-EU free trade agreement that’s under negotiation?

This is part of a framework of general deepening of the partnership between the EU and India, which we cannot leave out of consideration. Despite negotiations on three agreements—free trade, investment protection and geographical indications—coping with current issues that seem to keep back a rapid conclusion, we deem their progress of utmost importance in order to provide a key tile in the mosaic of the economic partnership with India.

Our bilateral trade has over the last two years has recorded a more than encouraging milestone of 14.9 billion euros in 2022, with a 42% growth over 2021, which already recorded an all-time high.

What plans do India and Italy have in the digital technologies sector? Are certain proposals like linking India’s UPI payments system with Italy’s digital payments systems on the cards?

The economic systems of India and Italy are well integrated and complementary. This trend is also confirmed by the growing number of investments in the two directions. In the framework of the re-configuration process of global value chains, Italy is increasingly looking to India as an important partner in pursuing its strategy of supply chain consolidation and diversification, especially with regard to advanced and tech manufacturing. Moreover, in scientific research and technology, the partnership between the two countries has registered the launch of 13 new joint projects and I am confident that the fintech sector could play an emergent role in the near future.

Next Autumn, Italy will host the Joint Economic Commission, chaired by the Vice Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Italy, Antonio Tajani, and the Minister of Commerce and Industry of India, Piyush Goyal. On that occasion, further opportunities of economic collaboration and investments could be seized in several strategic sectors.