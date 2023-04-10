Italy to send naval patrol vessel to Indo-Pacific next year, says envoy

The enhancement of our relationship to strategic partnership is part of a common vision of an Indo-Pacific based on respect for international law, freedom of navigation, and territorial integrity. From this point of view, a connection was also identified between the Indo-Pacific, in which India plays a leading role, and the enlarged Mediterranean where Italy is a front line actor in terms of energy security, investments and commerce. The link between the two areas will be able to increasingly substantiate in the field of maritime and digital connectivity and security. On those themes, we are planning a high level seminar on the occasion of the visit of the Italian offshore patrol vessel Morosini, next August.

