OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Italy to tighten lockdown curbs in Milan to stem coronavirus spread
A healthcare worker holds a vial containing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (REUTERS)
A healthcare worker holds a vial containing a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine (REUTERS)

Italy to tighten lockdown curbs in Milan to stem coronavirus spread

1 min read . Updated: 08 Jan 2021, 07:58 PM IST Bloomberg

Easing restrictions while contagion levels are still high could rapidly lead to a new pandemic peak, according to a study by Italy’s National Health Institute and other institutions

Italy’s government is set to tighten coronavirus restrictions in Milan and its surrounding area, as well as four other regions, in an attempt to counter an acceleration in the spread of the pandemic.

Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Friday will sign a new order listing Lombardy, Veneto and Emilia Romagna in the north, and Sicily and Calabria in the south as medium-risk “orange" zones from Jan. 10, according to a statement. This will trigger curbs including the closing of bars and restaurants, and strict limits on people's movements.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Mamata Banerjee during the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival

WB: Mamata allows full occupancy of cinemas with Covid safety protocols in place

1 min read . 08:22 PM IST
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar

Bengal governor to meet Amit Shah in Delhi on Saturday

1 min read . 08:14 PM IST
Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava

India has requested China to allow early crew change for stranded sailors: MEA

1 min read . 08:10 PM IST
A ground staff walks past a container kept at the Cargo Terminal 2 of the Indira Gandhi International Airporr

DGCA issues guidelines to airlines for transportation of Covid-19 vaccines

1 min read . 08:05 PM IST

Also Read | How US democracy nearly came undone

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte’s cabinet this week already extended lockdown measures imposed during the holiday season, including a ban on people leaving their home region, to mid-January. Infections in the country rose for the first time in seven weeks this week as testing picked up after public holidays.

Easing restrictions while contagion levels are still high could rapidly lead to a new pandemic peak, according to a study by Italy’s National Health Institute and other institutions. Hospitalizations for the virus also resumed their increase after weeks of decline.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout