Italy will fall behind if ChatGPT not reactivated soonm says deputy PM1 min read . Updated: 04 Apr 2023, 10:41 PM IST
Microsoft-backed OpenAI took ChatGPT offline in Italy on Friday after the national data protection agency raised concerns over possible privacy violations, and for failing to verify that users were aged 13 or above
ROME : Italy's competitiveness will suffer relative to European Union peers if the popular ChatGPT chatbot is not reactivated soon, Deputy Prime Minister and Infrastructure Minister Matteo Salvini said on Tuesday.
