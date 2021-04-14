Italy’s Covid-19 vaccinations bypassed the elderly, and more are dying
- With a death rate outpacing much of Europe, Italy shifts focus to get vaccines to older people
Thousands of people have been dying each week of Covid-19 in Italy, one of the highest numbers and per-capita death rates in the West.
One factor, according to Italy’s own government: For many weeks, Italy was slow to vaccinate the elderly. While national authorities gave priority to older people and those in nursing homes alongside front-line healthcare workers, regional authorities have given numerous shots to younger workers.
