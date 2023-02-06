Italy's cybersecurity body sounds alarm on large-scale computer hacking attack
- ACN director general Roberto Baldoni said that the hacking attack sought to exploit a software vulnerability, adding it was on a massive scale.
Italy's National Cybersecurity Agency (ACN) said on 5 February issued warning to organisations to take action to protect their systems after thousands of computer servers around the world have been targeted by a ransomware hacking attack.
