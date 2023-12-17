Italy's Giorgia Meloni says no place for Islam in Europe: 'There is a problem of compatibility'
Her comments arrived after she hosted a political festival organised by her far-right party – the Brothers of Italy – in Rome which was attended by British prime minister Rishi Sunak.
Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni is often in the news for making bold statements, but she scoffed at Islamic culture and said that there is no place for it in Europe, reported Hindustan Times on 17 December.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message