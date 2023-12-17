comScore
Italy's Giorgia Meloni says no place for Islam in Europe: 'There is a problem of compatibility'
 Livemint

Her comments arrived after she hosted a political festival organised by her far-right party – the Brothers of Italy – in Rome which was attended by British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends political festival Atreju organised by Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo (REUTERS)Premium
FILE PHOTO: Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni attends political festival Atreju organised by Brothers of Italy (Fratelli d'Italia) right-wing party, in Rome, Italy, December 16, 2023. REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane/File Photo (REUTERS)

Italy's prime minister Giorgia Meloni is often in the news for making bold statements, but she scoffed at Islamic culture and said that there is no place for it in Europe, reported Hindustan Times on 17 December.

“I believe that there is a problem of compatibility between Islamic culture and the values ​​and rights of our civilization," HT quoted her saying.

The Italian premier added, "The Islamic cultural centers in Italy are financed by Saudi Arabia where Sharia is in force. In Europe, there is a very Islamization process distant from the values ​​of our civilization!"

ALSO READ: Italy's exit from China's Belt & Road Initiative. Why India should be happy

During his speech, Rishi Sunak said that he would push for global reforms to the asylum system while warning that the threat of a growing number of refugees could 'overwhelm' parts of Europe.

During his speech, Rishi Sunak said that he would push for global reforms to the asylum system while warning that the threat of a growing number of refugees could 'overwhelm' parts of Europe.

He even warned that some 'enemies' were deliberately 'driving people to our shores to try and destabilize our societies'.

"If we do not tackle this problem, the numbers will only grow. It will overwhelm our countries and our capacity to help those who actually need our help the most," Rishi Sunak said, adding, “If that requires us to update our laws and lead an international conversation to amend the post-war frameworks around asylum, then we must do that."

Meanwhile, Tesla founder Elon Musk marked a rare appearance as he met world leaders at the annual gathering.

“Immigration isn’t enough to combat population shrinking," he said, explaining, “There is value in cultures, we don’t want Italy as a culture to disappear, we want to maintain a reasonable cultural identity of those countries or they won’t be those countries," Musk added.

Published: 17 Dec 2023, 09:56 PM IST
