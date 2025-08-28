Italy’s high-profile women including top politicians targeted on porn website, prompting calls for legal action

A pornographic website has posted altered images of high-profile Italian women, including Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and opposition leader Elly Schlein, triggering widespread outrage in Italy. The site, Phica, which reportedly has over 700,000 subscribers, published images taken from personal social media accounts or public sources, adding vulgar captions and sexualized edits, The Guardian reports.

Images featured politicians in bikinis, at rallies, TV interviews, or public events, zooming in on body parts or suggesting sexual poses, the news outlet stated. The site as per the report placed these photos in a “VIP section” for users, further fueling public anger.

Politicians speak out against online abuse Meloni, whose sister Arianna was also targeted, did not respond to reporters, Corriere della Sera reported, The Guardian stated. However, several opposition politicians took a firm stand.

Other prominent women targeted on the site, as per the news report, include actress and director Paola Cortellesi, known for her Italian box office hit on domestic violence, C’è Ancora Domani (There’s Still Tomorrow), as well as influencer Chiara Ferragni.

Valeria Campagna of the Democratic Party (PD) was among the first to file an official complaint. Posting on Facebook, she said: "I was disgusted, angry and disappointed. Not just photos in a swimsuit but moments from my public and private life. Beneath them there were sexist, vulgar and violent comments. I can’t stay silent because this story isn’t just about me. It’s about all of us. It’s about our right to be free, respected and to live without fear," she wrote, according to news outlet.

Alessia Morani, another PD politician, called the comments on her photos “unacceptable and obscene”, adding on Instagram: "They offend my dignity as a woman. Unfortunately, I’m not alone. We must report these groups of men who act in gangs and go unpunished despite numerous complaints. These sites must be shut down and banned. Enough is enough!"

Lia Quartapelle also shared her experience: "Like many other women, I was a victim of online abuse through unauthorised posting on a porn forum. I decided to fight back by filing a complaint. Not only for myself but, above all, for all the other women who have been victims of this violence," she said, The Guardian reports.

Right-wing politicians also targeted Female politicians from the right were not spared. Alessandra Mussolini, granddaughter of fascist dictator Benito Mussolini and League member, and Daniela Santanchè, Italy’s tourism minister, were also reportedly targeted.

Online petition gains momentum Mary Galati from Palermo, who launched a Change.org petition calling for Phica to be shut down, highlighted previous complaints about the site. Despite her efforts in 2023, the issue remained under the radar until politicians publicly spoke out. The petition has gathered more than 150,000 signatures.

The Guardian reports that the petition references a 2019 University of Milan study, finding that 20% of Italian women had experienced some form of non-consensual sharing of intimate photos.

Legal context and political response In July, the Italian Senate approved a bill introducing a legal definition of femicide and increasing penalties for stalking, sexual violence, and revenge porn.

The scandal, widely described in the Italian press as “Italy’s #MeToo,” has ignited a national debate on online sexism and the protection of women in digital spaces.

Also Read | Iran cries foul after European nations trigger ‘snapback’ of nuclear sanctions