Home >News >World >Italy's PM, German Chancellor switch to another vaccine for their second doses

Italy's PM, German Chancellor switch to another vaccine for their second doses

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi previously had an AstraZeneca vaccine but switched to Pfizer-BioNTech jab for his second dose
1 min read . 11:28 AM IST AFP

  The recommendation for those who have already had one AstraZeneca dose to switch to another vaccine sparked a major debate in Italy over whether such a mix-and-match approach was safe

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi has had a second dose of the coronavirus vaccine different from his first, his spokesman said Tuesday.

The 73-year-old had previously had an AstraZeneca vaccine but switched to Pfizer-BioNTech jab for his second dose.

Draghi's government earlier this month changed its advice on vaccines, saying those under the age of 60 should no longer have the AstraZeneca jab due to fears over rare blood clots.

The recommendation for those who have already had one AstraZeneca dose to switch to another vaccine sparked a major debate in Italy over whether such a mix-and-match approach was safe.

Last week, Draghi said he would switch from AstraZeneca despite being over 60 after being told his first dose had given a "low antibody response".

A spokesman for German Chancellor Angela Merkel said Tuesday she had received a Moderna vaccine after getting AstraZeneca for her first dose.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

