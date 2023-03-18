‘It’s a dead end’, researchers share their opinion on ChatGPT-4

Biased

The mystery about how GPT-4 was trained is also a concern for van Dis’s colleague at Amsterdam, psychologist Claudi Bockting. “It’s very hard as a human being to be accountable for something that you cannot oversee," she says. “One of the concerns is they could be far more biased than for instance, the bias that human beings have by themselves." Without being able to access the code behind GPT-4 it is impossible to see where the bias might have originated, or to remedy it, Luccioni explains.