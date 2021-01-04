‘It’s a desperate time’: Crush of covid-19 patients strains US hospitals

‘It’s a desperate time’: Crush of covid-19 patients strains US hospitals11 min read . 09:57 AM IST
- The surge of coronavirus cases is crowding large metropolitan hospitals, putting pressure on smaller facilities
On New Year’s Day at Kaiser Permanente’s medical center in this suburb east of Los Angeles, the overflowing emergency room spilled into the hallway. Doctors treated patients on oxygen in the waiting room after running out of beds. Some 80% of patients admitted in recent days have Covid-19.
In Texas, patients who need to be transferred from small facilities to big metropolitan hospitals sit in limbo for hours or days, putting them at risk of developing complications from delays. Desperate smaller hospitals have flown patients as far as Albuquerque, N.M., and Oklahoma City for an open bed.
