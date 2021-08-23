'It's a red line': Taliban warns of 'consequences' if Afghan pullout extended

'It's a red line': Taliban warns of 'consequences' if Afghan pullout extended1 min read . 05:04 PM IST
- 'You can say it's a red line,' spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in an interview
The Taliban will not agree to an extension of the August 31 deadline for the United States to withdraw troops and a delay will bring consequences, a spokesman told Sky News.
"You can say it's a red line," spokesman Suhail Shaheen said in an interview. "If the US or UK were to seek additional time to continue evacuations -- the answer is no. Or there would be consequences."
