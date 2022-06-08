It's a setback: Amber Heard lashes out on Johnny Depp's ‘moving forward’ claims

Johnny Depp thanks fans saying, to all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters.
As Johnny Depp says he's moving forward, women's rights are moving backward, comments Amber Heard
On winning the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, actor Johnny Depp extended the celebrations by thanking his fans for showing support all through the trial. Meanwhile, lashing out at the verdict and Depp's gesture, Heard said, “It is a setback. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously"
‘Thank you…,’ Johnny Depp tells his fans
Posting a montage of clips of himself on TikTok and also on Instagram, the 58-year-old actor said, “To all of my most treasured, loyal and unwavering supporters."
He added, "We've been everywhere together, we have seen everything together. We have walked the same road together. You are, as always, my employers and once again I am whittled down to no way to say thank you, other than just by saying thank you. So, thank you. My love and respect, JD." The post was liked by millions of Depp's fans across the globe.
It is a setback: Amber Heard lashes out at the verdict
Meanwhile, referring to Depp's comments on ‘moving forward’, Heard lashed out at him saying "As Johnny Depp says he's 'moving forward,' women's rights are moving backward." Heard's spokesperson's comment was quoted by Today.com. She now plans to appeal the verdict in the defamation trial.
"The disappointment I feel today is beyond words. I'm heartbroken that the mountain of evidence still was not enough to stand up to the disproportionate power, influence and sway of my ex-husband."
“I'm even more disappointed with what this verdict means for other women. It is a setback… It sets back the clock to a time when a woman who spoke up and spoke out could be publicly shamed and humiliated. It sets back the idea that violence against women is to be taken seriously," Amber added.
On June 1, a jury unanimously found "clear and convincing evidence" that Heard defamed Depp when she wrote an op-ed about being a victim of domestic violence. Winning the case, Depp was awarded $15 million by a jury, which later capped at $10.35 million.
