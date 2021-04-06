Subscribe
It's a 'travesty' that some nations are unable to start COVID vaccinations: WHO

FILE PHOTO: World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus attends a news conference
1 min read . 10:17 PM IST Reuters

The president of Namibia, Hage Geingob, one of several world leaders invited to address the WHO news conference for World Health Day, decried 'vaccine apartheid', under which some countries were forced to wait while others received doses

GENEVA (Reuters) - It is a travesty that some countries still have not had enough access to vaccines to begin inoculating health workers and the most vulnerable people against COVID-19, the head of the World Health Organization said on Tuesday.

"Scaling up production and equitable distribution remains the major barrier to ending the acute stage of the COVID-19 pandemic," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a news conference.

"It's a travesty that in some countries health workers and those at-risk groups remain completely unvaccinated."

The president of Namibia, Hage Geingob, one of several world leaders invited to address the WHO news conference for World Health Day, decried "vaccine apartheid", under which some countries were forced to wait while others received doses.

Geingob said Namibia had received vaccines from "our friends" India and China, but was still waiting for other vaccines despite having paid a deposit for them.

Tedros said Namibia would receive some vaccines from the WHO co-led COVAX programme in around two weeks.

(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay, John Miller; Editing by Peter Graff and Timothy Heritage)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

