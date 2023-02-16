‘It's bad manners’: Fiji PM on talks with EAM Jaishankar on China
- We have great old friends and there is no need to look for new friends. There are no really new friends in this region. We have been friends with India, and we have been friends with China. We'll continue our relationship: Fiji PM
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met Fiji's Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka on Thursday. After the meet, while addressing reporters, Fiji PM Rabuka said that he and the EAM felt it ‘bad manners’ to talk about China while they were 'not present in the building".
