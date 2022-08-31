It’s complicated: Relationship status of Mikhail Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin2 min read . Updated: 31 Aug 2022, 10:55 AM IST
Nobel Peace Prize winner Mikhail Gorbachev, the last Soviet president, died at the age of 91.
American political scientist Ian Bremmer tweeted an old photo of Mikhail Gorbachev and Vladimir Putin. As Putin stands behind the former president of the Soviet Union who passed away on August 31, Bremmer commented: “sometimes your worst nightmare is right behind you".