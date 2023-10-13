History and myths associated with Friday the 13th, considered unlucky day. Different cultures have different beliefs about unlucky days and numbers

Today is Friday the 13th, the day considered as unlucky. The 13th day falls on Friday mostly once in a year but can also occur up to three times. In 2023, there are two such days one was in January while the second is today. Like other famous superstitions like the black cat crossing path, broken mirrors, eye twitching, the 13th day of the month falling on Friday is considered unlucky day.

As per Wikipedia, 2015 had a three Friday the 13th one in February, March and November which now will again occur in 2026. The year 2017 had two Friday the 13ths while till 2016, 2021 and 2022 had only one such day.

Why is this day considered unlucky? According to CNN, even before this number and date was associated as unlucky, history in many cultures show some dreadful incidents that are associated with this date and number.

Dating back to the The Last Supper, which was attended by Jesus Christ and his disciples on Maundy Thursday, is where the number 13 first gained prominence. The disciple who betrayed Jesus, Judas Iscariot, arrived as the 13th guest. Jesus Christ was crucified on Good Friday.

As per CNN report, in Norse mythology, the number of gods present at a dinner in Valhalla increased to 13 when the god of mischief Loki barged in. Loki tripped bling god Hodr in to killing his brother balder who was the god of light, joy, and kindness.

Even before Jesus Christ's was crucified, as per the Biblical tradition, it was Friday when Adam and Eve ate the forbidden fruit from the Tree of Knowledge. Moreover, Friday also signifies the day when Cain killed his brother Abel, the Temple of Solomon was destroyed, while Noah's ark sailed during the Great Flood, as reported by CNN.

Apart from this, not just the day, some reports claim that you are cursed if your name has 13 letters. As per National Day Calendars report, names like Adolfus Hitler, Saddam Hussein, Osama bin Laden, American Killer Charles Manson all have 13 letters.

In the Greece and Spanish-speaking countries, 13th the Tuesday is considered bad luck while in Italy Friday the 17th is considered bad luck. Popular Singer Taylor Swift considers number 13 as good luck. "I was born on the 13th. I turned 13 on Friday the 13th. My first album went gold in 13 weeks. My first No. 1 song had a 13-second intro," she had said while speaking to MTV in the year 2009 as quoted by media reports. She had also said, "Every time I've won an award I've been seated in either the 13th seat, the 13th row, the 13th section or row M, which is the 13th letter."



