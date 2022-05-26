On May 25, World Bank President David Malpass stated that Russia's war in Ukraine, as well as its impact on food and energy prices, as well as fertiliser supply, could lead to a global recession. Malpass said at a US Chamber of Commerce event that Germany's economy, the world's fourth largest, has already slowed significantly owing to increasing energy prices, and that reduced fertiliser production might exacerbate the situation overseas.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}