'It’s not a bag — it's a Birkin!': Jane Birkin, and the economics of the Hermès handbag4 min read 16 Jul 2023, 07:55 PM IST
The Birkin bag, inspired by Jane Birkin, has become a symbol of status and luxury, with prices ranging from $10,000 to $250,000. The bag takes 18 hours to create and is highly sought after, with resale values as high as 90% of the original price.
Jane Birkin was travelling on a flight from Paris to London. She was seated beside Hermès chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas. Jane Birkin has just put her straw bag in the overhead compartment, when contents fell to the deck, leaving her scrambling to replace them.
