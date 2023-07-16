Jane Birkin was travelling on a flight from Paris to London. She was seated beside Hermès chief executive Jean-Louis Dumas. Jane Birkin has just put her straw bag in the overhead compartment, when contents fell to the deck, leaving her scrambling to replace them.

The incident happened in 1984. Jane Birkin had told Dumas then that she did not find a leather bag she likes.

Jane Birkin, the British actor and singer who resided in Paris, was the inspiration for Dumas in creating the luxurious Birkin Bags. Almost every celebrity seems to don one these days.

The bag that now remains an example of conspicuous consumption, is priced between $10,000 and $250,000 for the more high-end designs.

Even though Birkin herself changed her mind about the bag that Dumas presented her with, a a supple black leather bag, based on an earlier design, the Haut à Courroies, which Hermès had created around 1900, Birkin bag has now attained the designation of a status symbol for many around the world.

According to a report by Sotheby's, the Birkin bag takes expert artisans a minimum of 18 hours to create and is marked with a code that identifies its year of creation, the workshop it was crafted in, and the artisan who made it. To buy a Birkin directly from Hermès, customers must have a purchase history with the brand.

The Birkin remains the most searched for of all Hermès bags.

Hermès is said to let boutiques purchase a select number of Birkins on a bi-annual basis and the style of Birkin bag delivered to boutiques is rarely known ahead of time, says Sotheby's.

The bag that gained popularity in the luxurious business market, continues to resonate with many over the world for its practical design featuring two rolled handles, a flap top, clou “feet," and a lock closure.

The initial release of the Birkin bag did not find any takers, when Chanel's ruled the charts. It was in the 1990s and the turn of the century, when Birkin's popularity was seen soaring high.

It was in August 2001 when an episode of Sex and the City sent the Birkin’s profile to the stratosphere. When Samantha uttered the immortal words, “It’s not a bag — it's a Birkin!" demand for the luxury bag skyrocketed.

While the craftmanship, the top quality leather accounts for the exorbitant price for the Birkin bag, what set the cash box soaring high is its exclusivity. This is what, an economist would call the ‘Veblen good’.

A Veblen good is a good for which demand increases as the price increases due to its exclusive nature and appeal as a status symbol.

Here are some statistics to show how valuable Birkin Bags have become

-According to Baghunter, the value of Birkin bags has increased by 500% in the last 35 years

-In 2020, a matte white Himalaya Niloticus crocodile Birkin bag was sold at Christie’s auction for $437,330, setting a new world record for the most expensive handbag sold at auction.

-In 2021, a limited edition Birkin bag designed by Japanese artist Ginza Tanaka sold for over $2 million at a Christie’s auction in Hong Kong.

-Baghunter report has further stated that the value of the Birkin bag has consistently outperformed the stock market and gold in terms of return on investment.

-The resale value of a Birkin bag can be as high as 80-90% of its original retail price, according to luxury reseller The RealReal. This means that owning a Birkin bag can actually be a profitable investment over time.

With the passing away of the boho French icon and inspiration behind the most sought after handbag, Jane Birkin, the price of this exclusive bag can only be expected to rise further.

This comes at the backdrop of Chanel already revising a rise in its uber popular ‘flap bag’ prices, in a bid to achieve Hermes status in terms of price of products.

Prices of Chanel handbags, including the fashion house’s signature “flap" bags, could rise again in September, a top executive said.

Chanel typically reviews handbag prices twice a year, in March and September. In March, the company applied an average 8% price increase on bags worldwide, Chief Financial Officer Philippe Blondiaux said to Bloomberg.

A classic medium-sized flap bag currently costs €9,700 ($10,400) in France, or about €1,900 more than 18 months ago. By comparison, a Hermes 25-centimeter Birkin bag currently sells for around €8,000.

Hermes is known to review its prices annually, at the start of the year. The Birkin bag maker increased product prices on average by 7% in January.

Further, a combination of increased unit sales and higher prices helped the luxury house boost sales by 17% in 2022, Chanel official has stated, adding that price increases for its bags were in line with inflation.

(With agency inputs)