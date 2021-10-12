The Russian president, who last week celebrated his 69th birthday, went into self-isolation last month when he disclosed that dozens of his staff had been affected by a Covid-19 outbreak. He showed no public sign of illness himself and emerged after two weeks to hold an in-person meeting with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Sept. 29. Since then, however, he’s continued to hold most of his public meetings by videoconference.

