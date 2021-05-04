It’s not just India. New virus waves deluge developing countries

In Cambodia, since the beginning of the current outbreak, more than 10,000 locally acquired cases have been detected in more than 20 provinces. The Cambodian capital Phnom Penh is now a “red zone," or a high-risk outbreak area. In Sri Lanka, the island-nation at the southern tip of India, authorities have isolated areas, banned weddings and meetings and closed cinemas and pubs to cap a record spike following last month’s local New Year festivities. The government says the situation is under control.