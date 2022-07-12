Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Readse-paperNewslettersIFSC Code Finder NewMintGenieFor You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.
Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / News / World /  'It's not my name or reality': Mo Farah makes shocking revelation about his past. Read here

'It's not my name or reality': Mo Farah makes shocking revelation about his past. Read here

FILE PHOTO:  Britain's Mo Farah
4 min read . 06:17 PM ISTLivemint

'The truth is I'm not who you think I am,' says Farah. 'Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality.'

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

"The truth is I'm not who you think I am," says Farah. "Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality."

"The truth is I'm not who you think I am," says Farah. "Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality."

Sir Mo Farah, has recently made shocking revelations about his past to BBC. Revelations that include child trafficking and being a child labour. Mo Farah is a British long-distance runner who has several accolades in his kitty. The athlete has won ten global championship gold medals (four Olympic and six World titles) thus making him the most successful male track distance runner ever, and he is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history. 

Sir Mo Farah, has recently made shocking revelations about his past to BBC. Revelations that include child trafficking and being a child labour. Mo Farah is a British long-distance runner who has several accolades in his kitty. The athlete has won ten global championship gold medals (four Olympic and six World titles) thus making him the most successful male track distance runner ever, and he is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history. 

In a recent interview with BBC, the athlete has said that he was illegally trafficked to Britain from Djibouti at the age of nine and was forced to do housework and childcare in exchange for food. 

In a recent interview with BBC, the athlete has said that he was illegally trafficked to Britain from Djibouti at the age of nine and was forced to do housework and childcare in exchange for food. 

The distance runner had earlier said that he came to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents. However in this BBC documentary "The Real Mo Farah" he reveals, his real parents never made it to Britain. 

The distance runner had earlier said that he came to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents. However in this BBC documentary "The Real Mo Farah" he reveals, his real parents never made it to Britain. 

The athlete has said that his children has encouraged him to tell the truth about his past. "That's the main reason in telling my story because I want to feel normal and don't feel like you're holding on to something."

The athlete has said that his children has encouraged him to tell the truth about his past. "That's the main reason in telling my story because I want to feel normal and don't feel like you're holding on to something."

Revelations made

Revelations made

Mo Farah is the name the 39 year old Somalia born was granted by the woman with whom he travelled to Britain. Farah mentioned his name was changed from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents. 

Mo Farah is the name the 39 year old Somalia born was granted by the woman with whom he travelled to Britain. Farah mentioned his name was changed from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents. 

Farah further said, the woman took him to her home in Hounslow, west London, and took a piece of paper from him that had his relatives' contact details and "ripped it up and put it in the bin. Farah also mentioned that hew as not allowed to go to school till he was 12. 

Farah further said, the woman took him to her home in Hounslow, west London, and took a piece of paper from him that had his relatives' contact details and "ripped it up and put it in the bin. Farah also mentioned that hew as not allowed to go to school till he was 12. 

"For years I just kept blocking it out, but you can only block it out for so long," he said in the BBC documentary, which will be broadcast this week.

"For years I just kept blocking it out, but you can only block it out for so long," he said in the BBC documentary, which will be broadcast this week.

"Often I would just lock myself in the bathroom and cry. The only thing I could do to get away from this (living situation) was to get out and run."

"Often I would just lock myself in the bathroom and cry. The only thing I could do to get away from this (living situation) was to get out and run."

Transformation

Transformation

His life was transformed for the better once he went to live with Kinsi Farah, the sister of the man who is alleged to have aided in his journey to England.

His life was transformed for the better once he went to live with Kinsi Farah, the sister of the man who is alleged to have aided in his journey to England.

She tells him in the documentary that she wanted to protect him and adds she does not know why her sister-in-law brought him to England.

She tells him in the documentary that she wanted to protect him and adds she does not know why her sister-in-law brought him to England.

"Do you think that was her reason when she bought me to the UK, in helping her with cooking, cleaning?" asks Farah in a video call.

"Do you think that was her reason when she bought me to the UK, in helping her with cooking, cleaning?" asks Farah in a video call.

"I don't know," she replies.

"I don't know," she replies.

The athlete is also reunited with his mother in Somaliland in the documentary.

The athlete is also reunited with his mother in Somaliland in the documentary.

"I sent you away because of the war," his mother tells him.

"I sent you away because of the war," his mother tells him.

"You were given a name that was not yours, sent away to England, a country you knew nothing about.

"You were given a name that was not yours, sent away to England, a country you knew nothing about.

"It's important that you tell your story. Lying is a sin."

"It's important that you tell your story. Lying is a sin."

‘Get out and run’

‘Get out and run’

Mo Farah said that his physical education teacher Alan Watkinson contacted social services and helped him find a foster family in the Somali community after Farah told him what he was going through.

Mo Farah said that his physical education teacher Alan Watkinson contacted social services and helped him find a foster family in the Somali community after Farah told him what he was going through.

"The only language he seemed to understand was the language of PE and sport," says Watkinson.

"The only language he seemed to understand was the language of PE and sport," says Watkinson.

Farah says it was athletics that enabled him to escape.

Farah says it was athletics that enabled him to escape.

"The only thing I could do to get away from this (situation) was to get out and run," he says.

"The only thing I could do to get away from this (situation) was to get out and run," he says.

"I felt like a lot of stuff was lifted off my shoulders, and I felt like me. That's when Mo came out - the real Mo," Farah said.

"I felt like a lot of stuff was lifted off my shoulders, and I felt like me. That's when Mo came out - the real Mo," Farah said.

"I had no idea there was so many people who are going through exactly the same thing that I did. It just shows how lucky I was.

"I had no idea there was so many people who are going through exactly the same thing that I did. It just shows how lucky I was.

"What really saved me, what made me different, was that I could run."

"What really saved me, what made me different, was that I could run."

He said in May his elite track career could be over after he finished runner-up in the London 10,000 metre race and ruled out taking part in this month's World Championships.

He said in May his elite track career could be over after he finished runner-up in the London 10,000 metre race and ruled out taking part in this month's World Championships.

Farah, who completed the 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, will however run a marathon for the first time since 2019 when he takes part at the London Marathon in October.

Farah, who completed the 5,000 and 10,000 metres double at the 2012 and 2016 Olympics, will however run a marathon for the first time since 2019 when he takes part at the London Marathon in October.

(With inputs from agencies)

(With inputs from agencies)

Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.