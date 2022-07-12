'The truth is I'm not who you think I am,' says Farah. 'Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality.'
"The truth is I'm not who you think I am," says Farah. "Most people know me as Mo Farah, but it's not my name or it's not the reality."
Sir Mo Farah, has recently made shocking revelations about his past to BBC. Revelations that include child trafficking and being a child labour. Mo Farah is a British long-distance runner who has several accolades in his kitty. The athlete has won ten global championship gold medals (four Olympic and six World titles) thus making him the most successful male track distance runner ever, and he is the most successful British track athlete in modern Olympic Games history.
In a recent interview with BBC, the athlete has said that he was illegally trafficked to Britain from Djibouti at the age of nine and was forced to do housework and childcare in exchange for food.
The distance runner had earlier said that he came to the UK as a refugee from Somalia with his parents. However in this BBC documentary "The Real Mo Farah" he reveals, his real parents never made it to Britain.
The athlete has said that his children has encouraged him to tell the truth about his past. "That's the main reason in telling my story because I want to feel normal and don't feel like you're holding on to something."
Revelations made
Mo Farah is the name the 39 year old Somalia born was granted by the woman with whom he travelled to Britain. Farah mentioned his name was changed from Hussein Abdi Kahin in the fake travel documents.
Farah further said, the woman took him to her home in Hounslow, west London, and took a piece of paper from him that had his relatives' contact details and "ripped it up and put it in the bin. Farah also mentioned that hew as not allowed to go to school till he was 12.
