A Chinese ‘spy’ balloon flying over the US has wreaked havoc in recent days, with many calling for it to be shot down. But even as the unmanned airship threatens to trigger a diplomatic disaster, experts remain at a loss about how to handle the floating ‘threat’.

“These balloons use helium... It's not the Hindenburg, you can't just shoot it and then and then it goes up in flames. If you do punch holes in it, it's just kind of going to leak out very slowly," surveillance balloons specialist William Kim told news agency AFP.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken postponed his planned visit to China earlier this week after a Chinese balloon the size of three buses and carrying a "large" payload was seen flying over sensitive US ballistic missile sites. The next day a second Chinese spy balloon was spotted - this time in the skies over Latin America.

China has issued a rare statement of regret and blamed winds for pushing what it called a civilian airship (used for research) into US airspace.

Also read: Chinese balloon to remain over US skies for few days, says Pentagon; Beijing regrets 'unintended' breach

With no simple way of removing the Chinese balloon from its airspace, the Pentagon has indicated that it would probably remain above the United States for a few days.

According to Kim, previous attempts to shoot balloons out of the sky had not been very successfully. In 1998 for example, the Canadian air force had sent up F-18 fighter jets to deflate a rogue weather balloon.

"They fired a thousand 20-millimeter cannon rounds into it. And it still took six days before it finally came down. These are not things that explode or pop when you shoot at them."

The specialist also said that it was unclear whether surface-to-air missiles would work - because their guidance systems are designed to hit fast-moving missiles and aircrafts.

(With inputs from agencies)