'It's not the Hindenburg…': Here's why the US cannot shoot down a Chinese ‘spy’ balloon
The Pentagon found a Chinese surveillance balloon flying over sensitive US ballistic missile sites earlier this week. A second Chinese surveillance balloon was later spotted over Latin America.
A Chinese ‘spy’ balloon flying over the US has wreaked havoc in recent days, with many calling for it to be shot down. But even as the unmanned airship threatens to trigger a diplomatic disaster, experts remain at a loss about how to handle the floating ‘threat’.
