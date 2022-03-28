This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Folk singer Geetaben Rabri performed during the event and shared photos of it on her Instagram handle, which showed NRIs showering dollars to help the people of Ukraine
After Russia launched its offensive on 24 February, several people and organisations have taken it upon themselves to raise some funds for Ukraine to help the stranded residents.
The latest to pitch in are the Gujarati NRIs who organised an event in Atlanta, Georgia, on Sunday.
Folk singer Geetaben Rabari performed during the event and shared photos of it on her Instagram handle, which showed NRIs showering dollars to help the people of Ukraine.
According to reports, Geetaben managed to raise $300,000 ( ₹2.25 crore) for the people of Ukraine.
This comes as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's call for humanitarian help was answered by the European Commission, the government of Canada and dozens of celebrities assembled by advocacy nonprofit Global Citizen, including Oscar winners Billie Eilish and Finneas, actor Hugh Jackman, as well as Madonna and Grammy nominee Jon Batiste.
“Stand Up for Ukraine," which organizers are calling a “social media rally," will take place on 8 April to raise awareness for a global pledging summit on 9 April.
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will host the pledging summit in hopes of raising funds from governments, companies, philanthropies and individuals for Ukrainian refugees, as well as for refugees from conflicts in Afghanistan, South Sudan and Yemen.
According to United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi, more than 10 million Ukrainians have been displaced by the war, with 3.5 million already fleeing the country and 6.5 million fleeing their homes, but remaining in Ukraine.
Billions will be needed to provide those refugees food and shelter, as well as to support the countries that are currently hosting the refugees.
Global Citizen hopes its supporters will help encourage donors to act quickly and more generously, with help from a wide range of A-list stars.
