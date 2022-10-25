'It's revenge time...', Trevor Noah's take on Rishi Sunak as UK PM | Watch

Moments after Rishi Sunak became UK prime minister, comedian Trevor Noah, who runs an American television show, released a hilarious take on the new British PM, Conservative Paty, and the racism that is brewing around it.
Introducing the new PM, the comedian said, he is India, Hindu and he is just 42 years old, meaning he'll probably serve well into his 42-and-a-halves. And let's not forget another important first, he is the first British PM who is an absolute snack.
The comedian then quite boldly pointed toward that racism brewing around it saying that ‘not everyone is happy that he has got the top not because of his policy or personality but because he is’…brown.
Noah put a clip from a radio show where one conservative leader is openly expressing his displeasure for Rishi getting the job. “Can you imagine me becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them."
In a stinging reply, he says “this is a good point. Can you imagine white English people trying to rule countries where no one looks like them."
He also makes all laugh by saying, that all British are looking at this in the wrong way, in fact, in 400 years time, you would legitimately get to blame a brown person for all your problem.
How UK media reacts to Sunak getting the top job
Rishi Sunak's rise to the top received both and bouquets from the UK media. Sunak scripted history by becoming the first person of colour to become the Prime Minister of Britain, which in the past had colonised most of the world, with some news outlets acknowledging his leadership as the "new dawn" for the country, while others questioning the validity of his victory.
“Unite or die – Sunak’s warning to Tory MPs," read The Guardian banner headline under a picture of the 42-year-old Conservative Party leader receiving a hero’s welcome at the party's head office in London.
Noting that Sunak "will become the third Conservative prime minister in under two months and the fifth in six years", the report said, “He will also make history as the first Hindu to lead the country."
Echoing similar sentiment, The Mail headline read, “A new dawn for Britain" with the sub-head: "Rishi Sunak becomes our youngest modern PM - and first with an Asian heritage". Striking a similar ebullient note, The Sun said, “The force is with you, Rishi" with the main image showing him holding a lightsaber.
However, not all media outlets were happy with Sunak being the UK's new Prime Minister.
In a scathing attack on Sunak, The Mirror in its banner headline asked “Our new (unelected) PM" that “Who voted for you?" Describing him as “twice as rich as the King", its main story said he will now "preside over brutal public spending cuts". With the headline “Death of democracy", Scotland’s Daily Record was even more critical of Sunak.
