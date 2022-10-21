In the race to 10 Downing Street, the romours are Rishi Sunak is already far ahead of his contenders. Though no candidates to succeed outgoing PM Liz Truss have officially announced their bids yet, there are much speculations about who all are likely to contest.

As per a BBC report, the rumoured contenders Rishi Sunak has the backing of 44 MPS as of now, while former PM Boris Johnson has the backing of 23 MPs. Also, Penny Mordaunt has the backing of 16 MPs.

This is based on Conservative MPs telling the BBC who they’re backing, or publicly declaring for a potential candidate, as compiled by the BBC.

Apart from these three names, other names that are floating include former Home Secretary Suella Braverman and International Trade Secretary Kemi Badenoch.

Rishi Sunak: Second time lucky?

Britain's former finance minister was the most popular candidate among Conservative lawmakers at Westminster in a leadership contest earlier this year but, after getting through to a run-off against Truss, he lost out in a vote involving some 170,000 party members who made the final decision.

Many members were angry when Sunak, former Goldman Sachs analyst, quit in July, helping to trigger a rebellion that eventually brought down Johnson. They also ignored his warning that Truss's fiscal plan threatened the economy.

It is yet to be seen how the Conservatives vote for him this time around

Boris Jhonson: An extraordinary comeback?

Former PM Boris Jhonson, who is still extremely popular with ith party members, can make an extraordinary comeback.

"He can turn it around again. And I'm sure my colleagues hear that message loud and clear," Conservative lawmaker Paul Bristow told LBC radio. "Boris Johnson can win the next general election."

However, he is unlikely to reach the 100-vote threshold after his three-year premiership was blighted by scandals and allegations of misconduct.

How the election will be held?

Truss quit on Thursday after six weeks in power. Those who want to replace her must secure 100 votes from Conservative lawmakers by Monday to run in a contest that the party hopes will reset its ailing fortunes.

Nominations opened late Thursday. Given that the party has 357 MPs in parliament the field will necessarily be limited to a maximum of three candidates.

The winner will be announced on Monday or next Friday.