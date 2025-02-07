It’s Russian men against Ukrainian machines on the battlefields in Ukraine
Ian Lovett , The Wall Street Journal 6 min read 07 Feb 2025, 01:32 PM IST
SummaryDesperately short of infantry, Kyiv is using aerial drones to pick off Russian infantry. It’s slowing, but not stopping, the Russian advance.
POKROVSK, Ukraine—In the flat farmland and shattered mining towns surrounding this eastern Ukrainian city, the war has become mainly a contest between Russian foot soldiers and Ukrainian explosive drones.
